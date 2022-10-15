Napoli vs Bologna: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Italian top-flight rolls forward - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Serie A season continues this weekend, as Napoli welcome Bologna to face them at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The hosts have been in superb form home and abroad this season, very much in the thick of a title race.

But in order to keep themselves in the prime position for Scudetto glory, they will have to post another key result this weekend. Can they come up with the goods?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Napoli vs Bologna date & kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Bologna Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Napoli vs Bologna on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports Network.

In the UK, the game will be on BT Sport 2 with a stream through the BT Sport App, while fans in India can catch the match online through Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US CBS Sports Network fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Napoli squad & team news

Are there few sides more impressive than Napoli in Serie A right now? They have been one of the most delightful sides to watch in Italy this season.

They'll head into this match brimming with continued confidence, as they look to strike another blow against Atalanta - their main rivals so far - in pursuit of a long-awaited league crown.

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone

Bologna squad and team news

While it has all been sunshine for their hosts though, it's been a far tougher term for their visitors, caught up in the throes of an early season relegation battle.

It's going to take something special for them to spin this one around and come away with a positive result.