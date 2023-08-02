WATCH: Napoli legend Dries Mertens scores OUTRAGEOUS dipping volley for Galatasaray in Champions League qualifier

Dries Mertens hit an outrageous volley for Galatasaray during his side's Champions League qualifying clash with Zalgiris.

Mertens scores a wonderful volley

Former Napoli man now with Galatasaray

At 31 proving he's still got it

WHAT HAPPENED? Playing for current side Galatasaray, Mertens produced a wonderful, long-range dipping effort from a corner that sailed past Zalgiris goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Turkish side drew the first leg of their Champions League qualifier 2-2 over in Lithuania, as they bid to book their spot in this year's competition.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR MERTENS? The experienced forward ended his first season in the SuperLig with six goals and three assists, as Okan Buruk's side claimed the Turkish top-flight title in 2022-23.