Napoli fan and local politician attacked by Salernitana supporters after Campania derby

There were reportedly ugly scenes following Napoli's clash with local rivals Salernitana on Sunday in Serie A.

Napoli drew 1-1 at home to Salernitana in the Campania derby in Serie A, with the visitors' late equaliser meaning Luciano Spalletti's side must wait to be crowned champions for the first time in 33 years.

There were ugly scenes after the final whistle at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, as a Napoli fan and local politician was attacked, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

The alleged attack happened after the fan was asked by Salernitana supporters to remove a Napoli flag from his balcony. The incident was condemned by local mayor Giuseppe Lanzara.

"You start asking to remove the flags of a favourite team from a balcony and you end up beating people up, acting as a sick fan. These people are simply thugs, and it has to be said out loud, without fear," he said.

“As mayor I firmly condemn these violent episodes, the forces of law and order will take action as soon as possible to bring these ‘stage men’ to justice. A big hug to Gianluca."

Napoli had looked set to claim the Scudetto when Mathias Olivera put the team ahead just after the hour. However, an 84th-minute equaliser from Boulaye Dia means Spalletti's side must wait a little longer.

The Partenopei now need just two points from their last six games to win Serie A. Indeed, if results go their way they could even be crowned champions before they take on Udinese on Thursday.