Napoli are champions of Italy! Victor Osimhen-led team win Serie A title for first time since 1990

Napoli have won the Serie A title, ending their 33-year wait to lift the Scudetto.

Napoli confirmed as champions

Only needed a point against Udinese

First title since 1990

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli have been confirmed as Serie A champions after their draw against Udinese on Thursday evening. Luciano Spalletti's side fought back from 1-0 down after Sandi Lovric scored the opening goal, with Victor Osimhen adding his 22nd league goal of the season to secure the point Napoli needed to win their first Scudetto since 1990, when Diego Maradona was their captain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli have been made to wait for the title party, as they were beaten 1-0 by Lecce at the weekend, when they could have confirmed themselves as champions. Now, they have finally managed to get over the line, and with five games to spare.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? They will enjoy a lengthy party and then have five more games to play, against Fiorentina, Monza, Inter Milan, Bologna, and Sampdoria.