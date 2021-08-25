Nagelsmann applauds Choupo-Moting starring role in historic 12-0 romp for Bayern Munich in DFB-Pokal

The Cameroon international was involved in seven goals as the Bavarians earned their widest margin of victory this century

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann applauded the work of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in Bayern Munich's widest margin of victory since 1997, as the Bavarians defeated Bremer SV 12-0 in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

Choupo-Moting contributed to seven goals, scoring four and assisting three, and notched a hat-trick in just 27 minutes.

The Cameroon international has a limited role in the Bundesliga as a secondary option to Robert Lewandowski, and Nagelsmann was pleased the forward "stepped on the gas" when given the opportunity.

What has been said?

"Choupo did very well and also defended super," Nagelsmann told reporters. "I give him credit for defending so well with the status he has. Regardless of whether you get a lot of playing time or not, you have to step on the gas.

"There were a lot of nice combinations and good things. It was a nice evening. It was a lot of fun that we won the game clearly. There were a lot of positive things in it, even if it still takes a little time to perfect things."

On the overall effort, the head coach said: "That the game would be one-sided was to be expected. They did well in the first six minutes and were brave.

"We didn't talk about a result, it was about a certain seriousness. At half-time, we said that we wanted to use the game for counter-pressing. We did a great job of that in the second half. We also have to credit the team for that."

Article continues below

Bayern's historic victory

The Bavarians earned their largest winning margin in all competitions since 1997, when they defeated DJK Waldberg 16-1 in the DFB-Pokal.

Outside of the Waldberg outcome, Bayern had never won by at least 12 goals since being promoted to the Bundesliga in 1965.

8' Choupo-Moting

16' Musiala

27' Warm OG

28' Choupo-Moting

35' Choupo-Moting

47' Tillman

48' Musiala

65' Sane

80' Cuisance

82' Choupo-Moting

86' Sarr

88' Tolisso



SV BREMER 0-12 BAYERN MUNICH 😳 pic.twitter.com/ORPFY5mxdO — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2021

Further reading