N'Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad is on! Chelsea star will sign €100m-per-year deal to join Cristiano Ronaldo & Karim Benzema in Saudi Pro League

N'Golo Kante is set to sign a €100m-per-season deal at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, bringing his seven-year spell at Chelsea to an end.

Kante held meeting with Saudi representatives

Now expected to sign for Al-Ittihad

Joins Benzema and Ronaldo in ambitious league

WHAT HAPPENED? It was revealed on Monday that Saudi officials had travelled to London for talks with Kante, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that a deal is now edging closer to completion. It is understood that Kante will earn a whopping €200m (£172.1m/$213.8m) over two years at Al-Ittihad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup winner will link up with former Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema at his new club, who won the league last season. The pair will be competing against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for trophies during the 2023-24 campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kante will depart Stamford Bridge with his status as a Chelsea icon secured. He helped the Blues win the Premier League title in 2017, in what was his maiden season at the club, while also putting in a player-of-the-match performance in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ittihad directors arrived in London on Tuesday night to prepare Kante's new contract in conjunction with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund - who recently took control of four leading clubs in the country, including the champions.