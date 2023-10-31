Will Mykhailo Mudryk play against Tottenham? Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino gives fitness update on £89m winger & clarifies whether Christopher Nkunku could make long-awaited debut

- Mudryk has been nursing a muscle injury
- Nkunku nearing return from long-term issue
- Pochettino provides update on duo, plus Reece James
WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukrainian winger had to sit out against Brentford after he suffered a niggle in training in the lead-up to the match on Saturday. Nkunku, meanwhile, is yet to make his debut after he suffered a knee injury following a tackle from Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels during a pre-season encounter at Soldier Field in Chicago. Although the French forward is nearing a return, Pochettino revealed that the Tottenham fixture will likely come too soon for him.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Misha [Mudryk] may be back for Monday [against Tottenham] but for Nkunku, no. That is still too soon for him," he told reporters ahead of facing Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have also been boosted by the return of Reece James, who hasn't started for the Blues since he picked up a hamstring injury on the opening day of the season against Liverpool. The full-back was handed a one-match ban for 'abusive words' towards officials during Chelsea's loss to Aston Villa in September which was served during his recovery from injury. Pochettino added: "I can confirm he is going to start [against Blackburn]. I want to confirm only one player but it is good for the team, it is good for him to start from the beginning of the game."
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will be back in action against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup before making a short trip to north London to take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Monday.