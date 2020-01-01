'My Tottenham days are numbered' - Rose says he 'wasn't needed' at Spurs after Pochettino departure

The England international, currently plying his trade at Newcastle on loan, does not expect to return to his parent club at the end of the season

Danny Rose has admitted that his "days are numbered" at , and that he knew he "wasn't needed" at the club anymore after Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

Rose joined Spurs from Leeds as a teenager in 2007, and has since racked up 214 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

The international enjoyed the best spell of his career to date under Pochettino's stewardship between 2014 and 2019, as the Lilywhites became Premier League title contenders and finalists.

However, the 30-year-old found himself on the fringes of the action after Jose Mourinho was drafted in to replace the Argentine in November and was subsequently sent out on loan to Newcastle in the January transfer window.

Rose still has one year left to run on his current contract at Tottenham, but is now determined to extend his stay at St James' Park after accepting his lengthy spell in north London has already drawn to a close.

Ahead of Newcastle's clash with West Ham on Sunday, the left-back wrote in the club's official matchday programme notes: “First and foremost, I am playing for my future. I don't think I need a bigger motivation than that. I have settled in very well, I love the lads, and staff and the fans.

“It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that my days are numbered at Spurs. I am playing for my future – no bigger motivation.

“It is probably the first time in my career I have been in this situation – never have I been down to less than one year on my contract – so it's a new experience for me.”

Rose added on how quickly he became aware that he wasn't going to play a key role in Mourinho's plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: "It's not enjoyable that you are training and you know you're not going to be playing at the weekend. That's difficult. When my old manager lost his job, that was pretty much the end for me.

“I spent November not playing, December not playing, and then I joined here in January. It was very frustrating. I wasn't needed in the manager's plans at the moment in Tottenham.”