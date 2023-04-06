‘This is my club’ - Frank Lampard calls Chelsea return ‘easy decision’ but won't speculate on landing job permanently

Frank Lampard is delighted to be back at “my club”, with the returning Chelsea boss saying it was an “easy decision” to take an interim post.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues legend has returned to Stamford Bridge for a third time, and a second stint in the managerial hot-seat, following the dismissal of Graham Potter. The former midfielder, who spent 13 years in west London as a player, has agreed to take the reins of Premier League giants on a caretaker basis through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lampard, who was relieved of his duties by Chelsea back in Chelsea 2021, has said of finding himself back in familiar surroundings: “Easy decision for me, this is my club. I'm also a very practical person. I've been on a different path since I left Chelsea but to come back when I've been asked and come back with a belief I can help until the end of the season. Delighted to get the opportunity and I'm thankful. I've a good understanding of the squad, the training ground, the stadium and the fans and I'll do my best.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique have been linked with a permanent role at Chelsea, along with former bosses Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, and Lampard is reluctant to speculate on whether he could put himself in the frame.

He added when asked about his future, having been a star on the field for the Blues when Champions League glory in 2012 secured interim boss Roberto Di Matteo a full-time contract: “Roberto did an incredible job to stay on but that's a different time in the club's history. I expect those questions but what is important to me is to park it to one side and get on with the job. I was at the game on Tuesday, there's a lot of a talent in the squad and I'm excited to work with them.”

WHAT NEXT? Lampard says his immediate target is to “install the highest confidence" and "win as many games as we can”, with the Blues currently sat 11th in the Premier League table heading towards a trip to Wolves on Saturday.