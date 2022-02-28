'The jail had iPad TV' - Mourinho watches Roma win from team bus after touchline ban

Jose Mourinho watched Roma's latest Serie A win from the team bus while serving a touchline ban, as one of his coaches said "the jail had iPad TV", allowing him to keep up with all the action.

Mourinho was hit with a two-match suspension for remonstrating with officials during Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on February 19.

The Giallorossi managed to get back to winning ways in the Portuguese manager's absence on Sunday, beating Spezia 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time Tammy Abraham penalty, and he was still keeping an eye on the action from close by.

What has been said?

Mourinho had the option to sit in a VIP box at Stadio Alberto Picco, but instead chose to stay in the team bus and watch the contest from an iPad alongside goalkeeper coach Nuno Santos.

Santos uploaded an image of the pair tuning in via the tablet and another of them standing with director Tiago Pinto - who is also currently suspended - outside the bus.

The Roma coach tagged Mourinho in the post with the caption: "The jail had iPad TV."

When will Mourinho be back?

Mourinho will also be banned from the touchline when Roma welcome Atalanta to Stadio Olimpico on March 5.

The Giallorossi are sixth in Serie A at the moment, but can leapfrog their opponents with a win before their focus switches to Europa Conference League.

Mourinho will be free to return to the technical area when Roma take on Vitesse in the first leg of their round of 16 tie on March 10 and for their trip to Udinese three days later.

