'Mourinho will come good at Tottenham' - Spurs boss needs to be given time, says Friedel

The current head coach should be allowed to oversee "three or four" more transfer windows, according to the former goalkeeper

Jose Mourinho must be given time to build a squad in his own image at , according to Brad Friedel.

Mourinho inherited the managerial reins from Mauricio Pochettino at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in November, with the team lying 14th in the Premier League table and 11 points adrift of the places.

Fast forward two months and Spurs have closed that gap to just six points, but Mourinho has faced plenty of criticism in recent weeks.

Spurs have only won one of their last five matches across all competitions, amid reports of growing discord within the walls of the dressing room.

Rumours of a rift between Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele have surfaced, with it suggested that a number of Tottenham stars are getting frustrated with the Portuguese tactician's rigid training methods.

Friedel has called for the club to remain patient with Mourinho, insisting he needs a few more transfer windows before his tenure can be assessed properly.

"Mourinho will come good at Tottenham," the ex-Spurs goalkeeper told Metro Sport. "People are quick to point the finger nowadays and people don’t get lots of time or chances in management. I know that, especially from personal experience!

"Until last week, there were zero of his own signings. There are players that he likes don’t get me wrong – but not his players. So he’ll need a couple of transfer windows to form his own team.

"This January window has not been an easy period to get players in, teams will always pay well over the odds for players that aren’t necessarily their first choices.

"Jose’s current period was more of an assessment of the squad and the players he has available, and those that are leaving.

"Hopefully the new signings can help get a couple of results and get them into the Champions League places. The time to see if his appointment was indeed a success would be after three or four transfer windows if he’s given that time, but head coaches often aren’t given that time in the current climate.

"I hope it goes well, they are a tremendous club with an incredible stadium, and a fantastic training ground and wonderful people associated with the club. They can turn it around."

Mourinho managed to bring in midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan in January, along with Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, who joined the club in a permanent £25 million ($33m) deal from .

Both men are in contention for a place in Tottenham's squad as they prepare to host on Sunday, before focus shifts to an fourth-round replay against three days later.