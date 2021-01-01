'No need for breaks' - Mourinho ready to get back to work after Tottenham sacking

The Portuguese manager is eager to prove he's still an elite coach despite recent stumbles

Jose Mourinho flashed a smile and said he had no intention of fading from the spotlight after his Tottenham sacking, instead claiming there was "no need for breaks".

In an impromptu interview near his car on Monday, the manager appeared in good spirits and insisted he would be back in the dugout soon.

Mourinho exited Tottenham with the club in seventh place in the Premier League and set to compete in the Carabao Cup final, which will be played on April 25 against Manchester City. Securing a trophy of any kind has been top priority for the club, but Mourinho will not be around to see out that mission.

What has been said?

When asked by Sky Sports whether he felt he had been treated unfairly, Mourinho declined to make a direct statement, responding, "You know me. I'm not going to say anything."

He was more clear on his future, however.

"No need," Mourinho said about a potential vacation. "No need for breaks or recharged batteries. I'm always in football."

Mourinho's Tottenham record

Jose Mourinho recorded the lowest winning percentage (51%) of his managerial career since his time as the inexperienced boss of Uniao de Leiria in 2001, and his final month at Tottenham included a Europa League collapse vs Dinamo Zagreb.

Still, his work taking Spurs to the Carabao Cup final this year counts as a bright spot amid a difficult season, and his prior success at other clubs should allow him plenty of opportunities to manage elsewhere.

