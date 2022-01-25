Morocco vs Malawi: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Morocco will battle it out with Malawi in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon on Tuesday.



The Atlas Lions are coming into this match as the favourites to advance the quarter-finals having dominated Group C - winning two games and drawing once which earned them the group's top spot.



Having won this tournament in 1976, Morocco are hoping to reach the quarter-finals for the eighth time and go all the way to the final having finished second at the 2004 edition in Tunisia.



The North African giants will be up against a fearless Malawi side that will be making their debut appearance in the knockout phase after finishing third in Group B.



The Flames were among the four best third-place teams having lost 1-0 to Guinea, but they defeated Zimbabwe 2-1 in their next game before frustrating tournament favourites, Senegal in their 0-0 draw and they will now fancy their chances against Morocco.

Game Morocco vs Malawi Date Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Time 21:00 SA Time - (19:00 GMT)

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

The Moroccan Football Federation has announced that Faycal Fajr will miss this encounter after the Sivasspor attacking midfielder tested positive for Covid-19.



However, Morocco head coach Vahid Halilhodzic is spoilt for choice in midfield with Selim Amallah, Aymen Barkok and Imran Louza are among his options to replace Fajr.



The Atlas Lions will pin their hopes of overcoming Malawi on Angers SCO winger Sofiane Boufal who has been in great form in Cameroon having scored twice in three games including the winner against Ghana.





Meanwhile, Malawi are known to be sweating over the fitness of their captain Limbinkani Mzava with the AmaZulu FC defender having missed the game against Senegal due to injury.



If Mzava is deemed not match fit, the Flames' head coach Meck Mwase is most likely to keep Lawrence Chaziya in the starting line-up as the Civil Service United defender impressed against Senegal's Lions of Teranga.



The player to watch out for in this Southern African side is Frank Mhango who inspired the team to a win over Zimbabwe by scoring twice and the Orlando Pirates striker will now be eager to inspire his nation to a famous and historic win.

Match Preview

In their head-to-head record, Morocco and Malawi will meet for the 11th time across all competitions.



The Atlas Lions have the upper hand having recorded six wins compared to the Flames' one victory, while three matches ended in draws.



However, Malawi managed to hold Morocco to a 0-0 in their last meeting which was the 2019 Afcon qualifier at Kamuzu Stadium in March 2019.



This will be their first-ever meeting in the Afcon finals.