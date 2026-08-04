Morocco talent requests departure: German offer on the table

Young Morocco international Osame Sahraoui has taken a big step in his career. He has decided to leave English club Watford in the current summer transfer window, chasing a new challenge that offers more minutes and a chance to rebuild his reputation, with European clubs circling for his signature.

Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport" report that Sahraoui has made up his mind to leave Watford before the new season kicks off, convinced this stage of his career demands regular football.

He wants a fresh experience to keep developing his game and add to his know-how, setting himself up for the next step in his career.

The decision follows a spell in which Sahraoui never truly nailed down a place in the Watford side. He lacked the consistency to show what he can do, and his international career paid the price.

Left out of the Morocco squad for the last World Cup finals, he saw first hand what limited appearances at club level can cost. That snub only sharpened his hunger for a change of scenery and a fresh opportunity.

Leipzig enters the fray

According to the report, Sahraoui already has an official offer on the table from Germany's Leipzig, who are seriously keen to sign him this summer.

The German outfit rank among the most prominent suitors, as they look to bolster their squad with young players brimming with potential and room to grow.

A decision on his next destination is expected within days. Sahraoui will weigh up the offers on the table and pick the club that guarantees him regular football.

He hopes his next move marks a fresh start, one that helps him rediscover his form and force his way back into Morocco's plans for the fixtures ahead.