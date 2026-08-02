Leipzig have moved early in the transfer market to bolster their attack, bracing for the expected exit of Ivorian star Yan Diomande to Real Madrid.

According to "Foot Mercato", Moroccan star Chemsdine Talbi has landed on the list of players admired by the Leipzig hierarchy.

The club's officials rate the winger highly. Talbi has 10 caps for Morocco and currently turns out for Sunderland.

Aged 21, he scored 4 goals in 30 matches last season in the Sunderland shirt.

Pace, a knack for breaking through and tactical flexibility all sit in Talbi's locker, giving Leipzig varied attacking options.

Leipzig and Sunderland have yet to open talks over the deal. Talbi's contract runs until the summer of 2030.