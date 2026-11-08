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Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

More than 6 years on: a German touch brings Özil back from the Premier League's memory

Match
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford
Premier League
M. Ozil
P. Gross
England
Germany

The former Arsenal star's throne under threat

Pascal Gross wrote his name into the history books on Sunday evening. The Brighton man kept up his fine Premier League form with another goal, this time against Brentford in the tenth round of the competition.

His strike put Brighton 2-1 up before half-time, a penalty converted in the 42nd minute. Diego Gomez had opened the scoring for the hosts on 15 minutes, before Igor Thiago hauled Brentford level in the 23rd.

That goal drew Gross alongside his German compatriot Mesut Ozil. The pair now share the record for the most goal contributions by a German player in Premier League history, with 87 apiece.

Opta logged the milestone, noting that Gross has scored 35 goals and laid on 52 assists to match the former Arsenal star, who managed 33 goals and 54 assists.

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Ever present for Brighton since the start of the season, Gross has four goals and six assists to his name.

According to Transfermarkt, Ozil's final Premier League goal in an Arsenal shirt came on 16 February 2020 in a 4-0 win over Newcastle. He rounded off his Arsenal goal contributions days later with an assist in a 1-0 win over West Ham on 7 March.

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