'More potential than Messi' - Arda Guler's former youth coach has high expectations for the Real Madrid youngster!

Arda Guler's former youth coach, Erol Tokgozler, shared his thoughts on the potential of Real Madrid's Turkish wonderkid.

Guler has more potential than Messi

The Turkish wonderkid is yet to make Madrid debut

Madrid signed Guler from Fenerbahce

WHAT HAPPENED? Tokgzler shared his experience of coaching Real Madrid's new summer signing, Arda Guler, during his youth days. The youth coach described the potential of the 18-year-old, ranking him higher than Lionel Messi in terms of potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Messi is the greatest I have ever seen and Arda has great abilities. Messi has already achieved everything and Arda has to do it, he is still a kid. But if we talk about potential purely, Arda has more potential than Messi," said Tokgozler speaking about Guler's potential.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid beat the competition from Barcelona to secure the signing of the Turkish wonderkid in the summer. The Altindag-born teenager is yet to feature for the Merengues this season having picked up an injury before the start of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos are set to face Sevilla in their next La Liga fixture on October 21.