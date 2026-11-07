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FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images
Tim Ursinus
Translated by

More expensive than Luis Diaz? Bayern Munich would likely have to dig deep for Eberl’s alleged favourite

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If Bayern Munich want to sign Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig, they will probably have to dig deep.

According to Bild, Leipzig have set an internal asking price of €80 million for the winger.

The tabloid previously reported that board member for sport Max Eberl remained keen to sign Nusa. Bayern had reportedly considered the Norwegian at Säbener Straße last summer. The club had been weighing up a backup for Luis Diaz but, following Anthony Gordon's decision to join Barcelona, opted for Ismael Saibari instead.

Saibari's strengths, however, lie more in central attacking areas. With Arijon Ibrahimovic loaned to Augsburg shortly before the transfer window closed, left-back Alphonso Davies stepped in for Diaz and did more than a decent job while the Colombian was out with a muscle bundle tear recently. Davies is considered injury-prone, though, and could miss Bayern's game in Mainz on Saturday. Vincent Kompany's deputy Aaron Danks says caution is needed.

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Signing another left winger in the summer is therefore said to be high on Bayern's agenda. If they choose Nusa and the fee settles at around €80 million, the 21-year-old would cost more than Diaz. The Colombian moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich in 2025 for a reported €70 million.

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Bayern Munich: Antonio Nusa would be much more than a backup

Nusa, though, would be far more than a conventional backup. The 34-cap Norway international has 13 goal contributions in 14 competitive appearances this season, with six goals and seven assists. In total, he has 34 goal contributions in 85 appearances for RB Leipzig. He also has nine goals and ten assists for Norway. His young age and contract, which runs until 2029 without a release clause, also make Leipzig's asking price far from unrealistic.

Several Premier League clubs are said to be keen on Nusa. Bild names Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among them. The Sun recently speculated about a possible winter move to the Gunners for €54 million. According to Bild, however, a departure this season is far less likely than one in the summer.

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Meanwhile, Bayern are considering other candidates. Sky and Bild recently reported that Oskar Pietuszewski of Porto is a serious option and that talks have already taken place. Eberl is also said to be a big admirer of the 18-year-old. Other alternatives are said to include Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool and Eli Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth.

Written byTim Ursinus

German and European Football Correspondent

Although a career as a goalkeeper didn’t materialize, football has always been a constant in my life. Even as a young child, it was clear that sports journalism would be the path forward. After an internship in the sports desk of the Schwäbisches Tagblatt in my hometown of Tübingen, I studied in Karlsruhe—a somewhat questionable choice for a Swabian. At the end of 2018, I started as an intern at SPOX and GOAL, stayed on as a working student, and eventually became a trainee. Since 2023, I have been a permanent member of the editorial teams. In September 2024, I took on the role of SEO Senior, but I also work as a reporter and editor-in-chief on duty.

🎯 My Core Areas:

  • Delegating SEO articles and managing freelancers in this field
  • On-site reporting for Bundesliga clubs (especially FC Bayern, VfB Stuttgart, BVB, and Eintracht Frankfurt)
  • Stories surrounding football
  • Researching and writing news from the world of sports

⚽ How I Got Into Football:

It traces back to FC Bayern’s Champions League triumph in the early 2000s, when Oliver Kahn saved three penalties and became the hero of my childhood. The memory is admittedly a bit blurry, as I was only four years old at the time. Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before I tore open the wrapping paper on my first pair of goalkeeper gloves.

🌟 My Favorite Football Moments:

There are quite a few. First and foremost, memories of assignments as a reporter—such as in Paris, Madrid, or Milan—come to mind. Added to that are private groundhopper trips, which will remain unforgettable forever.

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