Morata: Juventus would have won 2015 Champions League final against Barcelona if we had VAR

Alvaro Morata thinks Juventus would have won the 2015 Champions League final if VAR had been around at the time.

Juve were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona in Berlin, Morata's strike for the Italians cancelled out by goals from Ivan Rakitic after four minutes, Luis Suarez, then Neymar with the last kick of the game.

Technology was not so heavily used in refereeing seven years ago - something Morata regrets and thinks could have won Juve that game.

What has Morata said?

In an interview with DAZN, Morata said: "With VAR, Juve would have won the final against Barca.

"I always think that, with VAR, they would have given us a penalty and we would have one more Champions League at Juventus. Life is like that."

Why does Morata think VAR would have saved Juve?

Morata's annoyance stems from an incident in the 67th minute of the final at Olympiastadion, when Paul Pogba went down under a challenge from Dani Alves in the Barca penalty box.

The referee waved away Juve appeals, and two minutes later Barca took the lead through Suarez.

