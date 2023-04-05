MLS players will get USMNT chance against Mexico, confirms manager Anthony Hudson

Anthony Hudson confirmed that MLS players will get the opportunity to play for the USMNT against Mexico after leaving most of them home last camp.

Europe-based USMNT players mostly unavailable

MLS players to headline USMNT squad

Kept out from action last month

WHAT HAPPENED? The interim USMNT coach said MLS players will be afforded their chances during the nation's friendly against Mexico on April 19. This does not come as a great shock as the European season does not break for international duties in mid-April, but it is still notable because only Miles Robinson was called up from MLS last month.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Over the last three or four years, a lot of good work has been done in terms of building a strong, healthy player pool with really, really healthy competition in the squad," Hudson told reporters. "I think a lot of our planning is a function of the schedule we have and we're obviously limited by certain things that are out of our control. There are one-off situations, unique situations, in Europe where maybe there's a conversation that can be had to get a player released for a game like this.

"It is very tricky to get European players to come outside of the window in a moment like this. So the squad is obviously going to be a heavily-based MLS group with, say, three or four players that have been allowed to come in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The support should help out the under-utilized USMNT players get accustomed to the regular running off the squad and may even help strengthen the squad before the CONCACAF Nations League finals.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The teams will face off on the 16th of April in Arizona in a friendly that will be a teaser to the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals on June 16.

