MLS All-Star Game 2025: Roster, date, opponents, how to watch, where to buy tickets & everything you need to know

The All-Star Game (ASG) pits MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars, continuing the rivalry that began in 2021.
This is the fourth inter-league edition, with MLS winning two of the first three and Liga MX taking the bragging rights in 2024 with a 4–1 win.The best players from the two North American leagues will compete head-to-head in a winner-takes-all contest. Additionally, the Skills Challenge will uniquely test the top footballers from each team in a series of drills designed to highlight their attributes.
When is the MLS All-Star Game 2025?
|Date:
|July 23, 2025
|Venue:
|Q2 Stadium, Austin
|Kick-off:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
The All‑Star Game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas—marking the first professional MLS All‑Star Game ever hosted in Austin. It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET.
After Monday's MLS NEXT All‑Star Game, the MLS All‑Star Skills Challenge featuring MLS vs Liga MX stars will take place at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Will Lionel Messi play in MLS All-Star Game 2025?
Argentine star Lionel Messi was named as one of the 26 players who are a part of the 2025 MLS All-Star Team. Despite being expected to play the game due to repercussions of facing suspension, Inter Miami stars Messi and Jordi Alba were not present for Monday's training session.
According to MLS rules, players selected for the All-Star team who do not participate without a valid reason, such as an injury, will be suspended from one regular-season league match. This has happened before, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced a similar suspension for missing the 2018 MLS All-Star Game.
MLS All-Stars Roster
The MLS All-Star Roster consists of 12 players selected by a fan vote, 12 players selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estevez of Austin FC, and two players selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
The fan-selected Messi is expected to lead the team. Patrick Agyemang and Brandon Vazquez will not compete due to a transfer and an injury, respectively. Injured David Da Costa was replaced by Kai Wagner.
|Position
|Player name
|Club
|Criterion
|Goalkeeper
|Dayne St. Clair
|Minnesota United FC
|Voted in
|Goalkeeper
|Brad Stuver
|Austin FC
|Coach's selection
|Goalkeeper
|Yohei Takaoka
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|Coach's selection
|Defender
|Jordi Alba
|Inter Miami CF
|Voted in
|Defender
|Max Arfsten
|Columbus Crew
|Coach's selection
|Defender
|Tristan Blackmon
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|Voted in
|Defender
|Michael Boxall
|Minnesota United FC
|Voted in
|Defender
|Alex Freeman
|Orlando City
|Voted in
|Defender
|Jakob Glesnes
|Philadelphia Union
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Andy Najar
|Nashville SC
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Miles Robinson
|FC Cincinnati
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Kai Wagner
|Philadelphia Union
|Coach’s selection
|Midfielder
|Sebastian Berhalter
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|Voted in
|Midfielder
|Cristian Espinoza
|San Jose Earthquakes
|Coach’s selection
|Midfielder
|Evander
|FC Cincinnati
|Voted in
|Midfielder
|Carles Gil
|New England Revolution
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Diego Luna
|Real Salt Lake
|Voted in
|Midfielder
|Hany Mukhtar
|Nashville SC
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Jeppe Tverskov
|San Diego FC
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Obed Vargas
|Seattle Sounders FC
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Philip Zinckernagel
|Chicago Fire FC
|Coach's selection
|Forward
|Tai Baribo
|Philadelphia Union
|Voted in
|Forward
|Denis Bouanga
|LAFC
|Voted in
|Forward
|Anders Dreyer
|San Diego FC
|Coach’s selection
|Forward
|Chucky Lozano
|San Diego FC
|Commissioner’s pick
|Forward
|Lionel Messi
|Inter Miami CF
|Voted in
|Forward
|Marco Pasalic
|Orlando City
|Coach's selection
|Forward
|Diego Rossi
|Columbus Crew
|Coach's selection
|Forward
|Sam Surridge
|Nashville SC
|Coach's selection
|Forward
|Brian White
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|Voted in
Liga MX All-Stars RosterGetty Images SportLiga MX will have 29 players who will participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game. The first 14 players came from Liga MX’s Balon de Oro nominees. Club America coach Andre Jardine then picked 14 additional players. Mikel Arriola, president of the Mexican federation, added one more.
While powerhouse clubs such as America (6), Cruz Azul (5), Toluca (4) and Monterrey (2) dominate the squad, international stars Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez — both ex‑Real Madrid legends — bring significant experience.
|Position
|Player name
|Club
|Criterion
|Goalkeeper
|Luis Malagon
|Club America
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Goalkeeper
|Kevin Mier
|Cruz Azul
|Goalkeeper of the Year
|Defender
|Sebastian Caceres
|Club America
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Willer Ditta
|Cruz Azul
|Center Back of the Year
|Defender
|Luan Garcia
|Toluca
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Jesus Gallardo
|Toluca
|Fullback of the Year
|Defender
|Joaquim Pereira
|Tigres UANL
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Defender
|Sergio Ramos
|CF Monterrey
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Israel Reyes
|Club America
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Ignacio Rivero
|Cruz Azul
|Coach’s selection
|Defender
|Carlos Rotondi
|Cruz Azul
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Midfielder
|Roberto Alvarado
|Chivas Guadalajara
|Coach’s selection
|Midfielder
|Juan Brunetta
|Tigres UANL
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Midfielder
|Sergio Canales
|CF Monterrey
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Midfielder
|Rodrigo Dourado
|Atletico San Luis
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Erik Lara
|Cruz Azul
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Midfielder
|Elias Montiel
|CF Pachuca
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Gilberto Mora
|Club Tijuana
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Midfielder
|James Rodriguez
|Club Leon
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Marcel Ruiz
|Toluca
|Coach's selection
|Midfielder
|Agustin Palavecino
|Necaxa
|Defensive Midfielder of the Year
|Midfielder
|Alejandro Zendejas
|Club America
|Coach’s selection
|Forward
|Diber Cambindo
|Necaxa
|Coach’s selection
|Forward
|Hugo Camberos
|Chivas Guadalajara
|Newcomer of the Year
|Forward
|Uros Durdevic
|Atlas
|FMF President Selection
|Forward
|Henry Martin
|Club America
|Balon de Oro nominee
|Forward
|Paulinho
|Toluca
|Forward of the Year
|Forward
|Brian Rodriguez
|Club America
|Coach's selection
|Forward
|Alexis Vega
|Toluca
|Attacking Midfielder of the Year
How to watch MLS All-Star Game 2025?
Both the All‑Star Game (July 23) and Skills Challenge (July 22) will be exclusively live-streamed on MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app, available in English, Spanish, or French across over 100 countries.
The 2025 MLS All-Star Game will not be broadcast on ESPN, FOX, or linear cable. Some streaming services (YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo) include channels like Fox Sports and ESPN that carry other MLS games — but not this All-Star Game.
Where to buy tickets for MLS All-Star Game 2025?
Fans can buy tickets for the 2025 MLS All‑Star Game at Q2 Stadium in Austin through several reliable options, such as the MLS official site and Austin FC/Q2 Stadium partner Ticketmaster.
Public sale began on March 26, with tickets for the Skills Challenge expected to be around $5–24. For the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, general tickets start around $200, reaching over $800 for premium seats.