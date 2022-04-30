Mino Raiola dies aged 54: Agent who represented Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Haaland and more passes away

One of the most recognisable and renowned agents in world football, Mino Raiola, has died aged 54, his family have confirmed.

Raiola represented some of the biggest names in football, including Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He had worked in football since the 1980s and was a crucial factor in some of the biggest deals in the game, such as Pogba's then-world record £89 million move to Manchester United in 2016.

'Mino wrote a new chapter in modern football'

A statement from his family posted to social media read: "In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

"Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion."

