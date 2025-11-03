Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, beating out NYCFC's Matt Freese and Yohei Takaoka of the Vancouver Whitecaps

St. Clair was the only player to have a goals against average of 1.00 or lower and a save percentage above 75 percent. His 113 saves ranked fourth among goalkeepers, and his save percentage against shots outside of the 18-year box was 94.50 percent, best in the league.

He is the second Canadian to win the award, following Pat Onstad's wins in 2003 and 2005, and is the second Minnesota United player to do so after Vito Mannone in 2019. St. Clair is also a rising player for his international team, making eight appearances while conceding five goals and having four shutouts.

St. Clair topped finalists Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) in voting by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. He earned 29.4 percent of the overall vote, comfortably ahead of Freese (17.3 percent) and Takaoka (15.5 percent), with strong support from the media, where he was named on nearly half of all ballots cast.