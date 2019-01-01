Milner signs new three-year Liverpool contract

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but the midfielder will now stay on Merseyside for an additional two years

James Milner has signed a new three-year contract with which will keep him at the club until 2022.

The midfielder, who has been with the Reds since joining from on a free transfer in 2015, said in October that he was hopeful new terms could be agreed to extend his four-year stay on Merseyside.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but the international will now remain at Anfield for an additional two years.

The 33-year-old has played 198 times for the Reds and this season has played a key role as they have romped to a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the Premier League table.

He has scored 25 goals for the club, despite being converted from his former position in midfield to a full-back role for periods under Jurgen Klopp.

Milner played 61 times for England between making his debut in 2009 and his international retirement following the 2016 European Championships, a move he took in order to prolong his playing career.

He has won the Premier League twice previously with Manchester City, first in 2012 under Roberto Mancini and again under Manuel Pellegrini in 2014.

