Milner forced off with injury in first half of Liverpool's Carabao Cup clash with Man City

Liverpool suffered another blow on Thursday when James Milner limped off in the first half against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? Milner captained Liverpool on their return to action against Man City in the Carabao Cup but lasted just 38 minutes at the Etihad Stadium. The 36-year-old had set up an equaliser for Fabio Carvalho on 20 minutes but then limped out of the game before half-time and was replaced by Nat Phillips. It has been reported that Milner sustained a hamstring problem.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury is another issue for Jurgen Klopp who was without Roberto Firmino for the game after the Brazilian took a knock in training. The Liverpool boss is also without Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz due to calf and knee issues.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in action on Boxing Day against Aston Villa in the Premier League.