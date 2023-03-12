Mikel Arteta reveals Leandro Trossard beat injury scare to make Premier League history & welcomes Gabriel Jesus’ ‘smile’ back to Arsenal’s squad

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Leandro Trossard overcame a pre-match injury scare in order to make Premier League history for Arsenal against Fulham.

Belgian forward was nursing a knock

Posted three assists against Cottagers

Brazilian striker back from injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international forward has made an impressive contribution to the Gunners' cause since completing a January transfer from Brighton. He was very much the star of the show at Craven Cottage, becoming the first man to post a hat-trick of assists in the first-half of an English top-flight away game. While Trossard helped Arsenal to a 3-0 derby win over London neighbours, there was a point during the week when his involvement was in serious doubt.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told reporters afterwards of Trossard’s performance against the Cottagers: “I think he was really impressive. He had an injury three days ago which could have taken a week but he was really willing to come back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Trossard was able to recover quickly from a slight knock, fellow forward Gabriel Jesus has spent three months on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Brazilian made his long-awaited return to action against Fulham, with Arteta delighted to be in a position where he can call upon a proven Premier League goalscorer once more. He added on having Jesus back: “Big boost. The first step today. We didn’t know if it was the right game today. He put a lot in the last few months and all the staff spent so many hours to fulfil his needs. He wanted more and he was very willing to get back. To see him there with a smile was a joy. I’m really happy for him.”

WHAT NEXT? Jesus registered five goals for Arsenal prior to picking up an unfortunate injury at the 2022 World Cup and will be hoping that there are many more to come after seeing the Gunners pull five points clear again at the top of the Premier League table.