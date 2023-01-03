Mikel Arteta fumes at referee Andy Madley for 'scandalous' decisions to not award Arsenal two penalties in Newcastle draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was not happy with the two penalty claims his side were denied in their goalless draw against Newcastle on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a frustrating evening for the Gunners in which Newcastle's defence stayed resolute throughout, Arteta highlighted how Eddie Howe adapted his game plan to match the calibre of the league leaders. He did, however, mainly emphasise the faults of on-field official Andy Madley, who refused to whistle for two Arsenal penalties despite rigorous appeals from players and staff alike.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There were two penalties. It's very simple," Arteta griped after the match. "I'm talking about what I've seen. It was two scandalous penalties. Newcastle wanted to set-up like this. It is not the way they play. They have not set-up like this against anyone else.

"When you cannot win you cannot lose and we kept a clean sheet and had a really good performance. Now we go again. We should have done some things better in the final third and we should have had two penalties to win the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result sees Arsenal's run of five straight Premier League wins come to an end, putting them eight points clear of Manchester City who play Chelsea on Thursday night. Newcastle, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the league since October and have only lost once against the big-six clubs this season (a defeat to Liverpool). They remain third, pulling five points clear of Tottenham for a Champions League place.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Despite Arteta's complaints, his side will be looking to bounce back in the FA Cup when they travel to League One side Oxford United on Monday.