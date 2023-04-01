Mikel Arteta reveals what Arsenal players all did for Gabriel Jesus after Leeds win

Gabriel Jesus was given a heroes welcome when he returned to the Arsenal changing room following his brace in the 4-1 win against Leeds on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta handed the Brazilian his first Premier League since November and he responded with a goal in either half as the Gunners quickly restored their eight-point lead at the top of the table following Manchester City’s win against Liverpool earlier in the afternoon.

It was a special day for Jesus, who has battled back from the knee injury he suffered while playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: And, speaking during his post match press conference, Arteta revealed that Jesus’ team-mates were quick to congratulate the 25-year-old after the game.

“Delighted for him," the Arsenal boss said. “They all were. We were all clapping for him. He’s been working so hard for the last four or five months with a lot of support from the team and the staff. Today he deserved the chance to start. He grabbed the opportunity with a lot of conviction and with two goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win was Arsenal’s seventh in a row in the Premier League and was the perfect response to City’s impressive 4-1 demolition over Liverpool earlier in the day.

When asked how much of the game at the Etihad he had allowed his team to watch, Arteta said: “We were on the bus, and it was in and out, so small parts. Then when we were off the bus, disconnect it, focus on what we want to do and what we had ahead of us.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Premier League leaders travel to Anfield next Sunday to take on Liverpool.