Miedema stretchered off in tears amid ACL injury fears during Arsenal's Champions League clash against Lyon

Vivianne Miedema was stretchered off during Arsenal's Champions League clash against Lyon on Thursday evening.

Miedema went down early in second half

Landed awkwardly after attempt to win ball

Striker was in tears while carried off

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch striker went off early in the second half of the encounter at the Emirates Stadium after she tried to take on a loose ball. The attacker missed the ball and appeared to land awkwardly on her foot, seemingly twisting her knee in the process.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury will come as a huge concern for Arsenal and Miedema, who was in tears as she left the field, as the injury looked a serious one, sparking fears she may have damaged her anterior cruciate ligament.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will be hoping for good news regarding Miedema before they face Zurich in their next Champions League match on December 21.