'You look like a Playmobil!' - Micah Richards roasted by Thierry Henry on live TV over Jude Bellingham haircut comparisons as Arsenal legend embraces 'the bald lane'

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Manchester City defender Richards is known to be particular with his hairline and is rumoured to spend £600 on three haircuts a week! Despite such elaborate efforts, there is not much growth and his hairline was being compared to Bellingham's, as the duo sport very similar styles.

WHAT THEY SAID: Much to the disappointment of Richards, Jamie Carragher sided in favour of Bellingham: "Oh, I’ve got to go for Jude.”

However, CBS Sports host, Kate Abdo came to Richard's rescue which brought back his smile: "No, I would go for you, Micah! Micah’s a little bit sharper. Look at the fade man, look at the fade.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, when Henry joined the party he owned Richards with his hilarious response!

“It’s not like I can talk,” the ex-Arsenal star began who is completely bald. "Just look at the shape of my head! There’s no line. You look like a playmobil! Sometimes you have to stay in your lane."

Richards broke into fits of laughter at this unusual comparison and asked: “So what, you’re the bald lane?”

“Yeah exactly!” Henry retorted. “Nobody competes with me!”

WHAT NEXT? The panel will be back on Wednesday evening as Champions League action continues to rumble with the likes of City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona all set to be in action on group stage matchday two.