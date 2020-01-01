Miami FC and Kingston Stockade reaffirm belief in U.S. promotion & relegation after CAS ruling

The two lower-division clubs saw the court rule that FIFA's statute does not apply to American soccer

Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva and Kingston Stockade founder Dennis Crowley have issued a response after their two-and-a-half-year long lawsuit calling for promotion and relegation in American soccer failed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The two parties originally filed the lawsuit against FIFA, Concacaf and the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) in 2017, citing the inability for lower-division clubs to fight their way up the American soccer system through promotion and relegation.

The lawsuit cited Article 9 of FIFA statutes that states that ''a club's entitlement to take part in a domestic league championship shall depend principally on sporting merit", although FIFA also notes that participation ''may be subject to other criteria".

Last week, CAS ruled that the promotion and relegation statute does not apply to the U.S. and while determining that closed leagues are allowed in countries where they are either already established or are the norm.

The court also reportedly ruled that both clubs must each pay 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,350) toward USSF's legal costs and 7,500 Swiss francs ($7,675) to each of FIFA and Concacaf.