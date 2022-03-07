Mexico star Alvarez wears 'no more violence' shirt in wake of Liga MX riot

Mexico star Edson Alvarez wore a t-shirt displaying the message "no more violence" in the wake of the Liga MX riot between Queretaro and Atlas fans.

Saturday's contest at La Corregidora stadium had to be abandoned after 63 minutes after fighting erupted in the stands and spilled over onto the pitch.

A number of fans from both teams were pictured using weapons to cause injury, with it reported that 26 people were taken to hospital, and Alvarez showed his support to those affected by the violent scenes in his latest outing for Ajax.

What's been said?

Alvarez played in Ajax's 3-2 win over RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie on Sunday, and revealed a message on the t-shirt under his jersey after the final whistle.

The 24-year-old midfielder had written "no more violence" in Mexican for all the fans in Johan Cruyff Arena and those watching around the world to see in reference to the horrific incident in Liga MX.

Liga MX riot fallout

As a consequence of the riot at Queretaro's home stadium, Liga MX announced the cancellation of all remaining matchday nine matches.

The Mexican top-flight also confirmed that a full investigation will be launched and competition president Mikel Arriola wrote on social media: "Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro.

"Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority!"

The Mexican state of Queretaro's governor Mauricio Kuri also spoke out, telling his followers on Twitter: "I strongly condemn today's violence at the Estadio Corregidora.

"I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Queretaro there is no impunity."

