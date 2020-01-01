Messi will be pushed out of Barcelona if he doesn't accept pay cut, says presidential candidate Rousard

The candidate discussed the future of the club's superstar captain amid transfer speculation and the coronavirus pandemic

Lionel Messi will leave if he does not accept a pay cut, according to presential candidate Emili Rousaud.

Messi's future remains an important topic at embattled giants Barca after the superstar captain handed in a transfer request following a tumultuous 2019-20 campaign.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was tipped to join Premier League powerhouse before opting to remain in , though he has since been linked to champions and .

Rousaud, who is in the running for the presidential election which takes place on January 24 following Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation in October, discussed Messi's future amid the coronavirus pandemic

"We'll have to sit down with Messi and ask him to make a salary cut," Rousaud told ARA.

"Right now, with things as they are, it's unsustainable.

"We'll ask him to make the sacrifice. If there's no agreement, then Messi will leave."

Rousaud added: "Messi has written the most brilliant pages in the club's history. We have to honour our legends, but the reality is what it is.

"I believe that things have to be said as they are. We can't fool our members. We'll make every effort to ensure he stays, but always with the interests of the club first."

Messi scored as Ronald Koeman's Barcelona returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over in La Liga on Sunday.

After losses to in the and Cadiz in La Liga, Barca bounced back courtesy of Messi's 76th-minute winner to move within nine points of competition leaders but with two games in hand.

Barca will a chance to close the gap on Real Sociedad when the two teams meet in the league at Camp Nou on Wednesday evening.

Messi has been involved in 37 goals in his La Liga career against Levante (22 goals and 15 assists), more than against any other team in the competition.

The 33-year-old has scored 449 goals in La Liga and he is just one shy of becoming the first player to reach 450 with just one club in the top five European leagues.