'We're bringing this one home!' - Messi's stirring Copa America final team talk revealed in documentary

Dan Bernstein
|
Argentina Copa America celebrationGetty Images
Lionel Messi's speech to his team-mates before the Copa America final in 2021 has been revealed in the trailer for an upcoming Netflix documentary.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi claimed his first-ever major international trophy by besting Brazil in the final, and it was clear from the post-match reactions just how much he meant to his team-mates, with members of the Albiceleste hoisting him into the air in celebration.

WHAT THEY SAID: "45 days without seeing our families, boys," Messi told his team-mates ahead of the final, which Argentina won 1-0. "We had an objective and we're one small step away from achieving it.

"There's no such thing as coincidence, boys. Do you know what? This trophy was meant to be played in Argentina and God brought it here - God brought it here so that we could lift it in the Maracana, boys, so that it could be more beautiful for everyone. So let's go out with confidence and calm because we're bringing this one home."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Messi is known more for leading by example than being a loud dressing room figure, his inspirational words provided a major boost ahead of one of the biggest matches of his career. The documentary appears to show aspects of his persona not often seen by fans.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Argentina Copa America celebration 2Getty ImagesLionel Messi kiss Copa AmericaGetty ImagesMessi muralGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Messi will lead the team into Group C at the World Cup this month. Argentina's group includes Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

