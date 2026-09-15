Messi signs contracts for his new deal in Spain

Lionel Messi has completed a notable deal in Spain, according to a press report, with the Inter Miami and Argentina star closing in on a fresh venture.

The newspaper "AS" said: "One of the most prominent pieces of news at the start of the season is about to be confirmed. Lionel Messi is on the verge of becoming the new owner of Eldense."

Both parties have already signed the purchase agreement, which is now under review. Only one hurdle remains: approval from the Spanish Sports Council.

Messi will snap up all of the club's shares to become its sole owner.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

Eldense count 3,500 season ticket subscribers in a city of just over 55,000 people.

Freshly promoted to the Spanish second division, the club Messi is buying carries big ambitions of reaching the top flight in the future.

Javi Calleja is one of the prominent names in Messi's project. The Madrid-born coach is the leading candidate to take charge following the dismissal of Claudio Barragán.

Nothing has been finalised yet. He remains the first choice, though, and the picture will become clearer in the coming hours.