Messi returning to Barcelona is 'not impossible', says Laporta adviser Masip

The prospect of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain is not impossible, says an adviser to Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona coach Xavi said last week that the door at Camp Nou will always be open for the Argentina star, telling reporters: "As long as I am Barca coach, he is welcome any day".

Messi has had a difficult start to life in Paris and was recently jeered by the club's fans following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid.

What has been said?

While Enric Masip has moved to calm speculation about a possible return for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, he would not rule it out completely.

"Nothing is impossible, unlikely situations happen in life," Masip told Cadena SER.

"Xavi's words were misunderstood. It wasn't a nod as such.

"It was probably one of the most beautiful periods [for the club], but things went the way they did and he chose a project in Paris.

"What may have seemed to be collapsing here in Barcelona, the team has survived and has worked well."

Could Barca sign Haaland?

While Barca may not be pushing to bring Messi back to the club, they are eyeing one of Europe's hottest properties this summer.

The Catalan side are among several top teams hoping to land Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, alongside Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Laporta admitted recently that he is not willing to risk putting the club in further financial trouble just to bring the 21-year-old to Camp Nou, and Masip reiterated that message this week.

"I refer to the words that the president said: the club is in a position to be able to sign players, but obviously, there have to be movements," he added.

"For someone to come in, someone has to leave. That is in the hands of the technical secretary and then later there is the economic part.

"We come at it from an economic situation, but Barca has formulas and plans so that the team can perform at as high a level as possible.

"Speaking of Haaland, he is a player who has enormous quality and is a true 'number nine'. On a football level, he is a player who would always be interesting to any big team."

