Lionel Messi is "not enjoying himself" at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Dani Alves, who insists his former Barcelona team-mate looks "out of place" at Parc des Princes.

Messi earned a place in football history during his 21-year stay at Barca, becoming the club's all-time record scorer while winning multiple Liga and Champions League titles.

The Camp Nou faithful were forced to say goodbye to the Argentine last summer as the club took drastic steps to reduce their wage bill, with PSG snapping him up on a free transfer, but he has yet to replicate his best form in France.

What has been said?

Alves, who played alongside Messi at Barca between 2008 and 2016, thinks the 34-year-old has lost some of his passion for the game since leaving Spain.

“For me, no, he is not enjoying himself at PSG, because Leo makes this game special, and he does it when he is having a good time, because when he is having a good time, the others enjoy it," the Brazilian right-back told ESPN.

“For me it is out of place, right now Leo is out of place there. Because Leo for me lived in the best place in the world to practice what he loves."

Messi's struggles at PSG

Messi has only managed seven goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

The club initially brought the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to boost their chances of securing a maiden Champions League crown, but Mauricio Pochettino's men suffered another early exit at the hands of Real Madrid and only have Ligue 1 left to play for.

Messi is under contract at Parc des Princes until 2023 with the option of an extra year, but Alves believes he will already be thinking about a potential return to Camp Nou.

“Leo always told me where are you going to be better than here? I checked, there is no better place than here. Even when it came out that he was leaving, I sent him the same message that he told me," said the Barca star.

“For whatever reason he is not here and I hope he can come back. I don't know, but if he comes, let him come here with me, to enjoy at least a little more of all that.

“All the people who leave here regret it, everyone. Some will say no, because they don't like to lose, but all the people who leave regret it, because it's better here than anywhere."

