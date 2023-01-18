'I miss the bullsh*t we did!' - Messi shares nostalgic social media post about Argentina team-mates a month on from World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi reminisced about the fun he had with Argentina during the World Cup in an Instagram post shared one month after their triumph in Qatar.

Messi enjoyed thrilling World Cup run

Back with PSG now

But still thinking about memories with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old said the performances on the pitch in Qatar were just part of the pleasant experience - and suggested he joined in with his team-mates in their mischievous antics throughout the tournament, all in good fun.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss," Messi wrote on Instagram. "I miss my team-mates, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullsh*t we did.

"What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the cup we all wanted so much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's sights are now set on bringing a Champions League crown to Paris Saint-Germain, and he'll team up with World Cup final opponent Kylian Mbappe to try and make that happen.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

@Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG are in Saudi Arabia for a friendly against a Cristiano Ronaldo-captained Saudi Pro League All-Star XI.