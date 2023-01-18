'I miss the bullsh*t we did!' - Messi shares nostalgic social media post about Argentina team-mates a month on from World Cup triumph

- Messi enjoyed thrilling World Cup run
- Back with PSG now
- But still thinking about memories with Argentina
WHAT HAPPENED? The 35-year-old said the performances on the pitch in Qatar were just part of the pleasant experience - and suggested he joined in with his team-mates in their mischievous antics throughout the tournament, all in good fun.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss," Messi wrote on Instagram. "I miss my team-mates, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullsh*t we did.
"What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the cup we all wanted so much."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's sights are now set on bringing a Champions League crown to Paris Saint-Germain, and he'll team up with World Cup final opponent Kylian Mbappe to try and make that happen.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG are in Saudi Arabia for a friendly against a Cristiano Ronaldo-captained Saudi Pro League All-Star XI.