Messi nets stunning free-kick for 600th Barcelona goal

The Argentine has reached another milestone, with his fine set-piece against Liverpool in the Champions League taking him to 600 goals

Lionel Messi has reached another milestone in his legendary career, hitting his 600th goal for with a wonderful free-kick against in their semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Messi scored number 599 earlier in the match, pouncing on a rebound from a Luis Suarez shot and walking the ball in, before curling home a lovely strike for his 600th moments later.

The Argentine becomes just the seventh player in history to reach the 600-goal mark at the club level, though he was beaten to the milestone by eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated world football for the last decade, are joined on the exclusive list by Brazilian legends Pele and Romario, 's Gerd Muller, Slavia Prague hero Josef Bican​ and Hungarian Ferenc Puskas.

Messi's first goal for Barcelona came exactly 14 years ago, on May 1, 2005, against Albacete​. He has since grown into arguably the biggest star in the game, having won the Ballon d'Or on five occasions, 10 titles and the Champions League on four occasions.

At 31, Messi is also a five-time winner of the European Golden Shoe and claimed the World Cup Golden Ball at the 2014 tournament in .

His performance on Wednesday leaves Barcelona in prime position to add to that remarkable haul.

The club have already won La Liga this season and reached the final, while a 3-0 result against Liverpool leaves them on the verge of reaching the Champions League final, though a trip to Anfield for the second leg remains.

600 - Lionel Messi has scored his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, exactly 14 years ago since his first goal against Albacete on 1st May 2005. Genius. pic.twitter.com/36p8n4itXW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 1, 2019

It also continues a trend for Messi of dominance over English teams in European play.

The Barcelona star has netted 26 times in just 33 matches against Premier League clubs in the Champions League, the best haul for any one player against any country in the competition, though he does share that record with Ronaldo, who has netted 26 times against German clubs.

Messi has netted his 600 Barcelona goals in 683 appearances, leaving him 368 goals clear of the next highest scorer in club history Cesar Rodriguez, who scored 232 goals for the club.

Barcelona will travel to Liverpool next Tuesday for the return leg, and should they progress they will face either or in the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.