Messi knows him well: Inter Miami announces its new coach

American club Inter Miami has announced its new head coach, who is well known to the team's star Lionel Messi.

Following the departure of Javier Mascherano and Guillermo Hoyos's interim spell, Inter Miami have officially appointed an Argentine as their new boss.

Inter Miami said in an official statement: "Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez arrived in South Florida today and is set to officially take charge of coaching Inter Miami. After completing the necessary procedures, the Argentine coach will begin his duties as head coach of the first team, under a contract running until June 2028."

Gonzalez will hold his first training session today as Inter Miami prepare to face Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Champions Cup on Wednesday evening.

That clash hands the Argentine his first chance to lead Inter Miami from the touchline as the club chase another title.

His coaching career started with the reserve team of CA Rosario Central. Two seasons later he was promoted to the first team, where he took charge of 68 matches across three seasons.

He then moved to CA Union Santa Fe, managing 78 matches over three seasons from 2023 to 2025. Most recently, he served as head coach of CA Platense during the 2025 season.

A distinguished playing career

Long before he turned to the dugout, Gonzalez enjoyed a distinguished playing career that spanned Argentina and Europe, winning major titles in some of the most competitive leagues in the world.

A former midfielder, Gonzalez came through the youth ranks of Rosario Central before making his first professional appearance for the club in 1993.

After a spell with Boca Juniors, he moved to Europe in 1996, joining Spanish club Real Zaragoza.

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Spells at Valencia and Inter Milan followed, and he thrived at both, stacking up the silverware.

With Valencia, he won the Spanish Super Cup during the 1999-2000 season. In Italy he lifted two consecutive Coppa Italia titles with Inter Milan during the 2004-2005 and 2005-2006 seasons, along with the Serie A title in 2005-2006.

On the international stage, Gonzalez won 56 caps for Argentina and was part of the team that took gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.







