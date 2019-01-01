McTominay joins Messi and Pjanic on PES 2020 cover

The Man Utd midfielder made just 16 Premier League appearances last term but stars alongside a five-time Ballon d'Or winner

midfielder Scott McTominay will feature on the cover of PES 2020 alongside Lionel Messi.

McTominay, 22, appears on the cover alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, midfielder Miralem Pjanic and winger Serge Gnabry.

Philippe Coutinho, who starred on the 2019 edition of PES, is not pictured on the latest version.

The midfielder has struggled to settle at Camp Nou following his €160 million (£142m/$178m) move from in January 2018 and has been widely linked with a move away from .

And he has now been left off the new PES cover, as has Luis Suarez who featured on the 2018 edition, with McTominay a surprise inclusion.

Here it is! The OFFICIAL reveal of our Global cover for #eFootballPES2020, which launches on September 10th! pic.twitter.com/er682J68ku — eFootball PES (@officialpes) July 30, 2019

Although the international has shown considerable promise in his fledgling United career, he is yet to cement himself as a regular starter in the first team.

McTominay only made his Premier League debut in May 2017 and has appeared in less than half of the Red Devils' league games throughout the last two campaigns.

He did net twice last season, scoring against Wolves and Huddersfield at the back end of the term as United slumped to a sixth-place finish in the English top flight.

The midfielder has big ambitions, though, and says he wants to become a 'regular box-to-box player' for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as well emulate the success enjoyed by the club's famous Class of '92.

With United manager Solskjaer set to give more responsibility to the younger players and academy graduates in the squad, McTominay has been tipped by many to play a big part in 2019-20.

The departure of Ander Herrera to on a free transfer has created extra room in midfield, while Paul Pogba continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford amid interest from Real Madrid.

Former Red Devils midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has urged United to let the France international leave because he believes they need players who are "100 per cent" committed, a category McTominay certainly falls into.

Solskjaer could opt to play McTominay from the start when his side take on in their first Premier League fixture of the season on August 11.