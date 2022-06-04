McKennie returns and Johnson gets nod ahead of Arsenal-bound Turner in USMNT XI to face Uruguay

The Juventus midfielder's last start in any competition came almost four months ago in the Champions League

Weston McKennie will make his first start since February after being included in the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) XI to face Uruguay on Sunday.

The Juventus midfielder has missed almost four months of action after breaking a metatarsal bone during his side's Champions League clash against Villarreal.

He came through a cameo off the bench against Morocco unscathed midweek and will now have the chance to prove his fitness from the start in Kansas City for the latest of the USMNT's friendly matches.

USMNT XI to face Uruguay

What has Berhalter said about McKennie fitness?

"The goal of our camp is to get him in position where he can start a game and play extended minutes," US coach Greg Berhalter said prior to the Morocco game. "Right now what we're dealing with is maybe he can play 20 minutes tomorrow.

"We've been looking at his training load and really been building him up. We've just he's had an intense last four days, and tomorrow will be the fifth day of his load so we want to be mindful of his minutes, making sure that he's recovered and moving in the right direction, but he's looked good on the field.

"Right now it's just more being smart with it."

Who else makes the cut for Uruguay game?

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson will also start on Sunday, replacing Arsenal-bound Matt Turner to win his 10th cap.

Turner, who is set to link up with his new club in the coming days, was in goal for the USMNT's comfortable 3-0 victory over Morocco, which ensured a positive start to their World Cup preparations.

Elsewhere, McKennie will be partnered by Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in a three-man midfield, while Christian Pulisic starts just behind a front two of Timothy Weah and FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira, joint top scorer of MLS this year with nine goals to date.

