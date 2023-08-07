Kylian Mbappe to continue training away from first team and set to miss PSG's Ligue 1 opener as transfer saga continues

Kylian Mbappe will continue to train with transfer-listed players, separate from the rest of the PSG senior team ahead of Ligue 1 opener.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG put the 24-year-old up for sale in July and also pulled him out of the club's tour squad, forcing him to train separately from his teammates. According to RMC Sport, the Frenchman will continue his separate training. L'Équipe also stated that Mbappe will most likely be absent from the squad to face Lorient in their Ligue 1 season opener next week due to the ongoing contract dispute between the player and the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French forward is unlikely to play in the upcoming trip to Toulouse as neither party is willing to compromise. PSG plans to focus on committed players, as Mbappe disputes the promise not to leave on a free transfer. Despite rejected proposals, including a renewal with a guaranteed transfer next summer, the club remains determined to resolve the situation.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The saga can only end in one of two ways for Mbappe, to accept PSG's contract extension and play for the Parisians for another season at the minimum, or make his stance clear and hope that Real Madrid or any other potential suitor come to terms with PSG's demands.