Mbappé sends a terse message: what is the Real Madrid star planning?

Kylian Mbappé has fired a warning to the rest of La Liga. The Real Madrid star added another chapter to his history in the white shirt during Sunday's 3-0 win over Racing Santander at El Sardinero.
Mbappé struck first for Real Madrid, opening the scoring and extending a quite remarkable run. The Frenchman has now found the net against every single team he has faced in the Spanish top flight.
That goal kept his perfect record intact: a 100% success rate against his La Liga rivals. He had edged close to the feat earlier with strikes against Málaga and Elche.
His tally now stands at 68 goals in a Real Madrid shirt in La Liga, and it has taken him just 76 matches. The attacking impact on Los Blancos has been enormous.
He wasted little time after the final whistle. Posting on his official "Instagram" account, Mbappé wrote: "We enjoyed it a lot. We must keep working".