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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Mbappé's penalty opens up the thorny file: shocking statistic reveals Real Madrid's contradiction

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
K. Mbappe
Spain
France

Barcelona in second place by a large margin

Real Madrid top the list of clubs awarded the most penalties in the history of the Spanish league, a historical statistic has revealed, surpassing traditional rivals Barcelona and neighbours Atletico Madrid amid the recurring controversy over refereeing decisions in the competition.

The numbers came back into focus after the penalty Real Madrid won against Racing Santander last Sunday. Frenchman Kylian Mbappe went down inside the box, and the decision sparked fierce debate over its validity. It still handed the Royal Club a 1-0 lead on their way to a 3-0 win.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Real Madrid have been awarded 601 penalties across the history of the Spanish league, compared to 520 for Barcelona and 498 for Atletico Madrid. That leaves the Royal Club out in front by a clear margin.

This century tells the same story. Real Madrid still lead the way with 235 penalties, ahead of Barcelona on 204, while Athletic Bilbao sit third on 171.

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These figures land at a time when Real Madrid keep hitting out at refereeing decisions in the Spanish league. The club have raised concerns on several occasions over cases they believe have cost them results.

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