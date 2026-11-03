Mbappé on the death of a Spanish player: deep sorrow, there are no words

Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, has paid tribute to Tenerife player Jesús de Miguel, who died today, Tuesday, at the age of 30.

Tenerife announced the news at eight o'clock this Tuesday morning, plunging the club, its fans and the wider football family into deep mourning.

Their message began: "We are shattered by the depth of the pain, our tongues are tied by the shock, and we cannot believe that this is real."

The club added: "There are no words of comfort, and there is nothing that can ease this feeling full of sorrow. We stand alongside his grief-stricken family and his loved ones, and alongside all members of the Tenerife family who are weeping today over this cruel end."

Mbappé posted on Instagram: "Great sorrow. There are no words. May your soul rest in peace."