‘Mbappe off the planet like Messi & Ronaldo’ – France forward compared to all-time greats by Deschamps' assistant Stephan

Kylian Mbappe is “off the planet” and deserves to occupy the same talent bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, says France coach Guy Stephan.

PSG forward starring at 2022 World Cup

Leading Golden Boot race

Sights set on another global crown

WHAT HAPPENED? The Paris Saint-Germain forward is illuminating a global stage once again in 2022, with the 2018 World Cup winner delivering more talismanic displays for his country in Qatar. Mbappe already has four goals to his name, taking him to nine in total across two appearances at FIFA’s flagship event, and Stephan believes that the 23-year-old has shown that he boasts the skill set to stand alongside some of the all-time greats.

WHAT THEY SAID: Didier Deschamps’ assistant has said of a precocious talent: “Kylian Mbappe has already scored nine goals in a World Cup, he's not even 24, he's a very big footballer like Ronaldo and Messi and they haven't scored as many. He's elite, off the planet with his skills and expresses his creativity very well on the pitch. He likes moving around the pitch, with an amazing technical ability. He shows this at every game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is currently leading the race for a Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup – having found the target against Australia, Denmark and Poland – with his efforts carrying Les Bleus through to the quarter-final stage.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? A meeting with England is next up for France on Saturday, with the Three Lions having to come up with a way of containing Mbappe as he prepares to wreak more havoc on opposition defences that struggle to deal with his blistering pace, quick feet and unerring finishing ability.