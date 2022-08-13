Mbappe gives huge love to Real Madrid as he calls them a 'Ballon d'Or machine' & makes Benzema joke

Kylian Mbappe has offered his admiration for Real Madrid, calling them a "Ballon d'Or machine". Mbappe was the subject of intense transfer speculation before signing a new contract with PSG until 2025 but has not ruled out a future switch to the Bernabeu.

The Parisian striker scored 39 goals in 46 games last season, earning him a place on the shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, that Karim Benzema is the clear favourite to win.

What has Mbappe said about Real Madrid?

Mbappe said he did consider Ballon d'Or success when thinking about his future and how Real Madrid could help him achieve that.

He told France Football: "If I thought about the Ballon d'Or while deciding my future? Yes, of course. Real Madrid is a machine for the Ballon d'Or, that should be recognised. There is real know-how. But the clubs don't give you these awards."

He also joked that if he was Karim Benzema and he didn't win the award this year he'd stop thinking about it forever.

He added: "Benzema favourite for the Ballon d'Or? Obviously. He's 34 years old, and just had the season of his life. He also won the Champions League by being decisive. If I was Karim, if I didn't win I'd stop thinking about this award forever (laughs)."

Will Real Madrid sign Mbappe one day?

Mbappe hasn't ruled out a move to the Spanish champions after his new deal expires. "Never over, never over," he said to the BBC when asked if his dream move was still possible. "You never know what can happen in the future.

"I give up to think about the future, I only think about the present and the present is I signed a new contract for three years more at Paris Saint-Germain."

At the end of his new deal, Mbappe will only be 26 years old, leaving a huge amount of time for him to enjoy his football elsewhere, if he chose to do so.

The forward admitted that there were talks with Liverpool when his previous deal was expiring, but nothing came of them.

Who are the 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees?

Thirty players have been nominated for the award this year, with Benzema and Kylian Mbappe being two of them.

Liverpool's new-look front three, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all received nominations and so did the club's former forward Sadio Mane. Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne also featured, as well as six-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, last year's winner Lionel Messi did not receive a nomination for the first time since 2005, and neither did his team-mate Neymar.

