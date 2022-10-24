Mbappe in the headlines again! PSG refute French media's claims about eye-watering '€630m' contract

PSG have denied that the alleged leaked details of Kylian Mbappe's contract are true, and are reportedly threatening legal action over the situation.

Mbappe contract content allegedly leaked

Earnings would have been €630m if true

Would have made him the best-paid player ever

WHAT HAPPENED? A report from trusted French publication Le Parisien suggested that Mbappe could earn upwards of €630 million (£550m) from his contract with PSG. The club has refuted the claims about the deal the forward unexpectedly signed in May and threatened legal action, according to Fabrizio Romano.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement, per Tariq Panja, the French champions said: "PSG confirms story is completely wrong with not a single detail being correct. The timing of the spurious publication by this media outlet is also surprising, just days before an important Champions League match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The rumours around Mbappe's contract suggested he is earning €72m a year as well as two bonuses, with one being a €180m signing on fee. The figure would surpass the sum teammate Lionel Messi collected from Barcelona between 2017 and 2021 and make him the best-paid player in football history.

IN A PHOTO:

Mbappe has been struggling to keep his name out of the headlines in recent weeks...

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Mbappe has been in the headlines a lot recently, with whispers of his discontent at PSG doing the rounds. Despite this he has been in fine form, bagging a brilliant brace against Ajaccio on Friday, and he will be hoping to keep up that form as PSG host Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League in midweek.