Mbappé equals Zidane and closes in on Benzema's record

French star Kylian Mbappé has edged closer to matching compatriot Karim Benzema on the list of the top French assist providers in UEFA Champions League history.

A precise headed pass teed up Arda Güler for Real Madrid's second goal, before Mbappé grabbed the third himself in Wednesday evening's 4-1 win over Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the third round of the continental competition.

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Statistics network "Opta" now put Mbappé on 26 assists in Champions League history. That places him second among French players, level with his France coach Zinedine Zidane and just one behind record holder Benzema on 27.

Thierry Henry, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star, sits fourth with 25.

Victory lifted Real Madrid to nine points and fourth in the Champions League table, behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference. Leipzig stayed on three points, down in 29th.



